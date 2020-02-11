Here come the brides in Northern Ireland's first same-sex marriage

Robyn Peoples, left, and Sharni Edwards, pose in front of a mural of murdered journalist Lyra McKee on Feb. 5, 2020 in Belfast, Northern Ireland, during a pre-wedding press conference. Journalist Lyra McKee was in a same-sex relationship and planned to marry her partner Sara Canning before she was murdered while covering a riot in Derry last year.

Charles McQuillan / Getty Images