By Reuters

A Hong Kong court upheld a ban on same-sex marriage and civil union partnerships on Friday after a lesbian identified as "MK" launched the city's first judicial challenge on the issue, stating it violated her constitutional rights.

Rights group Amnesty International described the judgment as a "bitter blow" for LGBTQ people in Hong Kong.

The Morning Rundown

Get a head start on the morning's top stories.

“Sadly, the discriminatory treatment of same-sex couples will continue for the time being," Amnesty said in a statement.

Related

NBC OUT

NBC OUTOlympian Adam Rippon sends message to bullied youth on #SpiritDay

The Court of First Instance ruled that the government was not obliged to provide an alternative legal framework such as civil unions, giving same-sex couples the equal rights and benefits enjoyed by opposite-sex married couples.

The court said that, while there are diverse and opposing views in society, it expressed "no view on the associated social, moral and/or religious issues" and that it had adopted a strict legal approach to the matter.

Homosexuality has been decriminalized since 1991 in Hong Kong, a former British colony that returned to Chinese rule in 1997. The city has an annual pride parade and lively gay scene.

It does not, however, recognize same-sex marriage and LGBTQ activists voice concerns about widespread discrimination.

Hong Kong's top court in June ruled in favor of a gay civil servant fighting for spousal and tax benefits for his husband.

Follow NBC Out on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram

Reuters