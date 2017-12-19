Internet a 'lifeline for LGBTQ people': Advocates slam net neutrality repeal

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Thursday voted along party lines to scrap Obama-era net neutrality regulations, which since 2015 required internet service providers to treat all web traffic as equal. While the move was applauded by internet service providers, including NBC News’ parent company Comcast-NBCUniversal, it was slammed by big tech companies, consumer advocacy groups and a number of LGBTQ organizations.

“Stripping away net neutrality is the latest attempt by the Trump Administration to silence voices of already marginalized communities and render us invisible,” Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of of LGBTQ media advocacy group GLAAD, said in a statement. “The internet is a lifeline for LGBTQ people to build community support networks and access LGBTQ resources on history, suicide prevention, and health.”

Ellis added that “allowing broadband providers to regulate access is a direct and unconscionable attack on freedom of expression.”

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai and commission members take their seats for a hearing at the Federal Communications Commission on Dec. 14, 2017 in Washington, DC. Brendan Smialowski / AFP - Getty Images

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, a Trump appointee who, along with the two other Republicans on the commission, voted in favor of the decision to do away with net neutrality regulations, said the FCC is “restoring the light touch framework that has governed the internet for most of its existence.”

“Americans will still be able to access the websites they want to visit. They will still be able to enjoy the services they want to enjoy. There will still be cops on the beat guarding a free and open Internet. This is the way things were prior to 2015, and this is the way they will be once again,” Pai said after the net neutrality vote.

A ‘DEVASTATING IMPACT’?

Jessie Daniels, a sociology professor at Hunter College in New York City, said the FCC’s move will disproportionately affect marginalized communities.

“For LGBTQ people who want access to the internet and want connection, I think it’s going to have a devastating impact,” she said.

Net neutrality, Daniels explained, is “saying that internet providers cannot distinguish between types of sites — they have to be neutral about the access we have to the internet, and they can’t make a distinction that costs different amounts of money for different content.”

Daniels said she does not buy the rationale Pai offered for the regulatory rollback.

“Pai keeps parroting this conservative free market take on the internet — that it’s not going to hurt consumers, that consumers are going to benefit because there is going to be competition in the marketplace, that that will keep prices down and improve services,” Daniels said. “It just doesn’t work that way. In the last 25 years, it’s become a utility — a thing that people rely on. I think it should be regarded as a utility and not a luxury consumer item.”

David Cohen, Comcast Corporation’s senior vice president and chief diversity officer, pushed back against the criticism and fears surrounding the net neutrality rollback, saying in a statement that it “does not mark the ‘end of the internet as we know it.’” Echoing Pai, Cohen said the move “heralds in a new era of light regulation that will benefit consumers.”

INFORMATION HIERARCHY

F. Hollis Griffin, author of “Feeling Normal: Sexuality and Media Criticism in the Digital Age,” said the LGBTQ community has uniquely benefited from the internet’s open access.

“Inside the relative democracy of the internet, LGBTQ communities found places to thrive because of the open access of it. One could find content quickly and easily, and it wasn’t the same kind of hierarchical organization as television or traditional media,” he said.