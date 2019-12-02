Jonathan Van Ness appears on cover of Cosmopolitan UK

Jonathan Van Ness said Monday he is the first non-female to appear on the cover of Cosmopolitan U.K. in 35 years.
The "Queer Eye" star shared a photo of himself to his Twitter and Instagram accounts on the magazine's January 2019 issue in a dress by Christian Siriano.
Van Ness credited Cosmopolitan U.K. in a tweet for "showing more variations of beauty for young LGBTQ+ people."
The magazine did not immediately return a request for comment Monday.
Amy Grier, executive editor of Cosmopolitan U.K., who wrote the cover story on Van Ness, said in an Instagram post that the the pair discussed “Brexit, Bake Off, Binaries, and Bernie Sanders” in the interview, as well as some things not beginning with "B."
Van Ness revealed that he was living with H.I.V. in a September preview of his new book that appeared in the "New York Times."
In June, Van Ness told Out magazine he describes himself as "nonbinary" and "genderqueer" and that while he prefers he/him pronouns, he does not identify as a man.