Karine Jean-Pierre on building a 'stronger and more inclusive' America

June is Pride Month, and this year we're celebrating by honoring 30 LGBTQ firsts.

Karine Jean-Pierre makes history. She did it just last week, when she took to the podium at the White House, becoming the first openly gay spokeswoman — and the second Black woman — to lead a formal briefing.

“It's a real honor to be standing here today," Jean-Pierre said last week. "Clearly the president believes that representation matters, and I appreciate him giving me this opportunity."

His vice president clearly thinks the same: Jean-Pierre made history last year as well, serving as chief of staff for then-vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris. Jean-Pierre was the first Black woman, and first out lesbian, to be in that role.

“I believe that America, one that is stronger and more inclusive, is within reach,” she told Out magazine last year. “America is progressing towards a stronger, more inclusive future — and I know women of color are a driving force in that evolution.”



