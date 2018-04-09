Kesha officiates same-sex wedding in new music video

Pop star Kesha officiated a same-sex wedding in a recently unveiled music video for her song "I Need a Woman to Love Me," a reworking of Janis Joplin's "I Need a Man to Love."

The video shows Kesha on a road trip to Las Vegas on her way to marry Dani and Lindsay, a lesbian couple. The two were selected after they shared a heartfelt video showcasing their excitement to be married in Vegas.

Kesha has unveiled the music video for her song "I Need a Woman to Love Me" which appears on MGM Resorts International's album UNIVERSAL LOVE. MGM Resorts International

"When we first met, getting married wasn't an option legally," one of the women said ahead of the couple's March 26 ceremony. "So I don't think it was something we really kept as a step that we could do. It was just, 'That's not for you.'"

A longtime LGBTQ ally, this is Kesha's third time officiating a same-sex wedding.

"I Need a Woman to Love Me" appears on the album "Universal Love," a collection of reimagined wedding songs for the LGBTQ community. The six-track project switches up the pronouns in popular love songs and includes contributions from powerhouses like St. Vincent and Bob Dylan, among others.

"Love is universal. Shouldn't love songs be too?," a website created for the album states.

"I've always been an advocate for equal rights. It's an issue that is so close to my heart. It is something that is part of my family, part of my friends and is a part of me," Kesha said in a video interview released with the album. "When I was approached for this project, I instantly said yes. It was a no brainer, and I fought my entire life and my whole career for equality, and I will continue to do so forever."

Dylan reworked “She’s Funny That Way” into “He’s Funny That Way,” singing lines like “I got a man crazy for me.”

“Universal Love,” available on streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, was produced by MGM Resorts and is distributed through Sony Music’s Legacy Recordings.

