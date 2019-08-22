The trailer for Showtime’s long-awaited sequel to lesbian drama “The L Word” has finally debuted.
The trailer for the upcoming series, “The L Word: Generation Q,” reunites viewers with some of the original series’ stars and also introduces a whole new crop of queer women living in Los Angeles.
The minute-long sneak peek, which was posted to YouTube on Thursday, opens with original star Bette (Jennifer Beals) announcing her mayoral run.
“Los Angeles has been very good to me, and I believe it’s my turn to give back to the city that I love so much,” she announces at a podium to applause.
Beals, along with Kate Moennig and Leisha Hailey, will be reprising their original roles and also serving as executive producers of the reboot.
The series will also include Arienne Mandi who plays Dani Nùñez, an ambitious public relations rep; Leo Sheng, who plays Micah Lee, a trans man and social worker; and Jacqueline Toboni, who plays a Catholic woman struggling with her faith and queerness.
Ilene Chaiken, the creator and showrunner of the original series, will have an overseeing role in the reboot, but she has passed the showrunner torch to Marja-Lewis Ryan, the lesbian writer/director behind “The Four-Faced Liar” and “6 Balloons.”
“We just really hit it off, and I was so impressed by her,” Chaiken said of first meeting Ryan, who was Chaiken's choice for showrunner. “And when this came up, she had just called me to say congratulations on 'The Handmaid's Tale,' and I called her back and said, 'Thank you, are you interested in pitching to reboot ‘The L Word’?”
The original groundbreaking series ran from 2004 to 2009 and, to this day, is the only long-running successful show dedicated solely to queer women’s stories.
The new series will premiere Sunday, Dec. 8, on Showtime.