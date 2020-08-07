'A League of Their Own' series gets greenlight at Amazon

LOS ANGELES — Amazon's series adaptation of "A League of Their Own" has been ordered to series, Variety has learned.

Like the 1992 Penny Marshall film, the hour-long series will tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball. The show will also explore race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the League and outside of it.

The series is co-created and executive produced by "Broad City" alum Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham, with Jacobson also starring.

"There's no crying in baseball, or at Prime Video," said Vernon Sanders, co-head of television for Amazon Studios. "Will and Abbi have taken a classic movie, reimagining it for a new generation with new characters and their own fresh, modern vision on a timeless story of big dreams, friendship, love, and, of course, baseball. We're so excited to partner with Sony to bring this emotional, exciting new series to our Prime Video customers around the world."

The series stars Jacobson and Chante Adams, alongside D'Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Kelly McCormack, Roberta Colindrez, and Priscilla Delgado, with recurring guest stars Molly Ephraim, Kate Berlant and Melanie Field.

"Twenty-eight years ago, Penny Marshall told us a story about women playing professional baseball that up until then had been largely overlooked," Jacobson and Graham said. "We grew up obsessed with the film, like everyone else. Three years ago, we approached Sony with the idea of telling a new, still overlooked set of those stories. With the help of an enormously talented team of collaborators, an amazing cast, and the devoted support of Amazon to this project, we feel beyond lucky and excited to get to bring these characters to life. It took grit, fire, authenticity, wild imagination and a crackling sense of humor for these players to achieve their dreams. We're hoping to bring audiences a story with all of those qualities."

"A League of Their Own" is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television in association with Field Trip Productions. Along with Graham and Jacobson, Field Trip's Hailey Wierengo executive produces. Jamie Babbit served as executive producer for and directed the pilot. Elizabeth Koe is co-executive producer.

"Abbi and Will have done a masterful job of reimagining this timeless classic. We are very thankful to our partners at Amazon for bringing this incredibly relevant and important story to audiences around the globe," said Jeff Frost, president of Sony Pictures Television.

