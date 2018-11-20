By Tim Fitzsimons

A record 432 openly LGBTQ candidates ran for federal, state and local office across the U.S. on Election Day, and more than half of them won their races, according to the LGBTQ Victory Fund.

The LGBTQ Victory Fund, which tracks, trains and promotes LGBTQ candidates, released a detailed report on Monday that outlined the contours of this growing segment of the body politic. The organization’s analysis found that 57 percent of all LGBTQ candidates won their elections. Of the 225 candidates endorsed by the LGBTQ Victory Fund, 72 percent emerged victorious.

Incumbents comprised 135 of the 432 LGBTQ candidates on the ballot, according to the report, and the “incumbency advantage” played a role in their victories: 79 percent of LGBTQ incumbents won their race, compared to 46 percent of LGBTQ non-incumbents.