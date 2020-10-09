LGBTQ community mourns death of trans journalist Monica Roberts

Pioneering transgender activist and journalist Monica Roberts, who spent her career covering Black trans issues, died earlier this week at 58.

Police confirmed to local media that Roberts was the victim of a hit and run in her Houston apartment complex. The official cause of her death has not yet been released by medical examiners.

The news of Roberts’ death shocked members and allies of the LGBTQ community, who remember her as a trailblazer in trans advocacy and media.

"She was an activist. She was a pioneer. She was a blogger. She was a writer. She was an author. She was a motivational speaker," Kendra Walker of Pride Houston told NBC affiliate KPRC-TV. "When you lose someone like that, the pain is immeasurable. How do you replace that? How do you replace your No. 1 fighter?"

Ricardo Martinez, CEO of statewide LGBTQ group Equality Texas, said Roberts was "a force" and a "fearless, unapologetic Black trans woman who fought courageously for everyone’s human rights."

Monica Roberts speaks at the GLAAD Gala at Metreon on Sept. 8, 2016 in San Francisco. Kimberly White / Getty Images for GLAAD file

"The ferocity, authenticity and passion she brought to our movement was unmatched and her legacy will live on for decades to come," he said in a statement.

Roberts was best known for her blog TransGriot, where since 2006 she covered the transgender community, a group largely ignored by mainstream media outlets until only recently. Other advocates and those familiar with her work spoke to the impact she had by documenting the trans community and shaping how it is portrayed in the media.

"She told the stories about Black trans people that weren’t told elsewhere,” Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of LGBTQ media advocacy group GLAAD, said in a statement. “Her legacy will live on in all of the trans advocates she empowered through her own community work, and through her revolutionary TransGriot blog which preserves trans history and provides an in-depth portrait of the fierce, funny, brilliant, incisive woman who created it."

Roberts was one of the first people to start covering and tracking deaths of transgender people nationwide, a practice that has since been adopted by several LGBTQ civil rights organizations. She noticed that murdered trans people would often be misgendered and deadnamed in police reports.

“I got tired of them being disrespected in death,” Roberts told the Daily Beast in an interview last year.

The Human Rights Campaign, the nation's largest LGBTQ civil rights organization, has continued her work by tracking the deaths of trans people who were killed by violent means. The organization recently reported that in 2020, these killings have reached an all-time high.

Since Roberts started her blog, visibility for trans people in media and politics had swelled, along with a recognition of the high rate at which trans people of color are killed. The Human Rights Campaign, the nation's largest LGBTQ civil rights group, has continued her work by compiling annual lists of trans people killed by violent means. The organization recently reported that in 2020, these killings have reached an all-time high. The HRC’s president made a statement on Roberts’ impact.

“For decades, Monica has been a fierce leader — bringing light to the injustice transgender people face, especially Black transgender women,” HRC President Alfonso David said in a statement. “She leaves behind a strong, and vital legacy — one that every LGBTQ person and ally should work to honor and advance. Rest in power, Monica, and thank you.”

In an interview with Out magazine last year, Roberts acknowledged the the impact of her life's work.

“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve run into some trans millennial who tells me that my blog inspired them to do this or inspired them to do that,” Roberts said. “At least five people have told me that reading my blog posts is what kept them from committing suicide. So every time I sit down and start writing a post, I keep that in mind — that what I’m writing may inspire someone who does not want to persevere.”

On social media, an outpouring of both grief and admiration followed the news of Roberts' death from readers of her blog, young trans journalists, celebrities and others impacted by her work.

Monica Roberts held us down — the first to defend, to celebrate, to amplify. I would not be where I am without Her — a big sister who told it like it was, who centered Black trans lives, brilliance & history unapologetically. Rest well sis. Thank you. https://t.co/pXVRiTcSoQ pic.twitter.com/Gqsvw8ujlK — Janet Mock ‼️VOTE‼️ (@janetmock) October 8, 2020

Saddened to hear the news that Ms. Monica Roberts (@TransGriot) passed this week. She was such a powerful force for Black trans journalism and I was honored to feature her expertise in last year's #TransObituariesProject. Her work and brilliance live on through us. #RestInPower pic.twitter.com/FfiYhhj1Co — Raquel Willis (@RaquelWillis_) October 8, 2020

With heavy hearts, we say #RestInLOVE to Monica Roberts (@TransGriot). She was an unwavering force in our community. She launched the bible on trans media coverage (https://t.co/53Jh4qx6FA) in 2006. While many outlets still struggle to catch up, Monica was ahead of her time 💕 pic.twitter.com/YxFSrg18lV — Marsha P. Johnson Institute (@MPJInstitute) October 9, 2020

There has never been anyone like Monica Roberts, @TransGriot, for trans people & reporting. My work is possible because of her, and she always picked up the phone for me/ all who had questions or wanted advice. I can't imagine a world without her. https://t.co/S6Ouii9hvZ — Kate Sosin (@shoeleatherkate) October 8, 2020

Today we are devastated to learn of the passing of Monica Roberts (@TransGriot), a pioneering trans journalist who dedicated her life to lifting the voices of Black trans lives. Her exemplary work as a reporter shows the necessity of trans people writing our own stories. https://t.co/HVDNYRwc78 — Trans Journalists Association ⚧ (@TransJA) October 8, 2020

I’m shocked at the sudden loss of ⁦@TransGriot⁩. For trans journalists she was a pioneer and an essential North Star. I know so many of us will be deeply saddened by her passing. #BlackTransLivesMatter ⁦@TransJA⁩ ⁦@translashmedia⁩ https://t.co/z0mkeDfsYT — imarajones (@imarajones) October 8, 2020

I am gutted by the news of @TransGriot’s passing. Monica Roberts was a light for everyone involved in the fight for trans justice, a warm spirit with a bawdy sense of humor and merciless intolerance for bullshit. She was an tower amongst us and will be profoundly missed. 💔 pic.twitter.com/Y1Izk5XsK1 — Jen Richards (@SmartAssJen) October 8, 2020

Follow NBC Out on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram