LGBTQ week in review: United Methodist schism, Grindr slaying, Jonathan Van Ness

The breakup of a major Christian denomination, the grisly murder of a Michigan hairstylist and a "Queer Eye" star's campaign trip to Iowa are among this week's top stories.
United Methodists looks to split over LGBTQ issues
Church leaders worked with an expert mediator to draft a proposal, to be voted on in May 2020, that would split the UMC into pro-LGBTQ and anti-LGBTQ denominations.
LGBTQ mentions quietly axed from discrimination guidelines
The Trump administration has quietly but systematically removed mentions of “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” from executive branch discrimination guidelines.
Jonathan Van Ness to campaign for Elizabeth Warren in Iowa
The "Queer Eye" star and author said he's supporting the Massachusetts senator because she "is fighting for the change that our country needs right now."
White evangelicals distinct on LGBTQ rights, abortion
White evangelical Protestants stand noticeably apart from other religious people on how the government should act on these politically divisive issues.
The Morning Rundown
From Grindr to PrEP: Innovative sexual health program flourishes
A health center in Brooklyn has been using popular gay dating apps to get at-risk individuals tested for HIV and on preventive medication.
Following backlash, Facebook disables misleading HIV ads
The decision comes a month after an open letter from LGBTQ advocates demanded removal of the advertisements, warning they could lead to a public health crisis.
Man charged with hate crime in death of transgender teen
David Bogdanov, 25, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Nikki Kuhnhausen.
Michigan man charged in Grindr slaying
Mark Latunski was charged in the killing of gay hairstylist Kevin Bacon, 25, who was last seen Christmas Eve before going to meet a man he met on the app.
Soccer stars Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris tie the knot
The U.S. Women’s National Team players — and 2019 World Cup winners — wed in Miami.
A very LGBTQ decade: Gay marriage, trans rights, 'rainbow wave'
From the legalization of same-sex marriage acros the U.S. to the political “rainbow wave,” the 2010s have been filled with LGBTQ milestones.
Op-Ed: The 2010s brought visibility but stalled political progress
“The world can see us in more ways than ever before, but the world is a frightening place at the moment,” writes John Paul Brammer.
