Lil Nas X, Dolly Parton, Lena Waithe to appear at virtual GLAAD Media Awards

The annual GLAAD Media Awards will be held virtually for the first time on July 30.

The star-studded lineup includes Lil Nas X, Dolly Parton, the cast and producers of “Pose,” Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, Olivia Wilde, Beanie Feldstein, Kaitlyn Dever, Ryan O’Connell, Brian Michael Smith, Peppermint and Lena Waithe.

Cara Delevingne, who appeared on Variety’s Power of Pride issue this year, will also participate in the GLAAD gala. Chloe X Halle will perform while comedians Fortune Feimster and Gina Yashere will have hosting duties.

The 31st annual event will stream on GLAAD’s Facebook page on July 30 followed by a broadcast on Logo on Aug. 3.

Earlier this year, GLAAD announced that the GLAAD Media Awards ceremonies that were originally planned for New York on March 19 and Los Angeles on April 16 would no longer take place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year sees 175 nominees in 30 categories, including the returning category for outstanding Broadway production. GLAAD also announced special recognition honors for Netflix’s “Special” and for pioneering LGBTQ journalists Karen Ocamb and Mark Segal.

“Among this year’s nominees are a wide range of stories and narratives about LGBTQ people of different races, ethnicities, genders, religions, and other identities that demonstrate the power of inclusion and diversity in fostering positive cultural change,” GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement. “As this year’s Media Awards go virtual, we hope to send a powerful message to LGBTQ people that in the midst of this culturally and politically divisive time, our visibility and voices have never been more important.”

