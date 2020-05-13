'A Little Late With Lilly Singh' renewed for season 2 at NBC

LOS ANGELES - Freshman late-night talk show "A Little Late with Lilly Singh" has been renewed for a second season at NBC, the network announced Wednesday.

"Lilly is an incredible talent. 'A Little Late' has brought an expanding global audience to NBC and we look forward to another season of her unique showmanship and style," said Katie Hockmeyer, executive vice president, late night programming, NBC Entertainment.

The first season of Singh's series premiered in September 2019, replacing Carson Daly's "Last Call with Carson Daly." All episodes were taped during the fourth quarter of 2019, instead of going live-to-tape daily, as many other late-night series do. The first season was nominated for a GLAAD Media Award for the episode entitled "Lilly Is Struggling to Date Women."

The Morning Rundown Get a head start on the morning's top stories. This site is protected by recaptcha

Singh is the first openly bisexual woman to host a late-night talk show on a broadcast network. She is also the first person of Indian and South Asian descent to do so.

"Hosting my own late night show and interviewing guests from Malala Yousafzai to Snoop Dogg has been a fun ride for me," said Singh, who executive produces in addition to hosting. "I learned so much during this first year of creating the show from scratch, and I'm excited that 'A Little Late' will return for a second season on NBC."

Singh is also an actor, writer and content creator. Her past television credits include "Fahrenheit 451," while her film credits include "Bad Moms" and "Ice Age: Collision Course." She is also the bestselling author of "How to Be a Bawse: A Guide to Conquering Life."

"A Little Late with Lilly Singh" is produced by Universal Television and Singh's Unicorn Island Productions.

Follow NBC Out on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram