After months of speculation that Madonna would be performing on Pride Island at WorldPride in New York City, the iconic diva confirmed the rumors on NBC's "Today" show Monday morning.
"I hear you," she said, wrapped in a rainbow towel and donning a straw beach hat that read "Brave." "I'll be on Pride Island where I was born."
The two-day event falls on the last Saturday and Sunday in June, and Madonna will be performing at the festivities on Sunday, June 30. Grace Jones will headline the event on Saturday.
While her advocacy for LGBTQ people and issues that impact the community date back to the '80s, in the past decade Madonna has used her platform to speak out against anti-LGBTQ polices and practices in Romania, Malawi and Russia.
She was presented with the Advocate for Change Award at the GLAAD Media Awards ceremony last month.
“As soon as you really understand what it means to love, you understand what it takes to become a human being, and that it is every human’s duty to fight, to advocate, to do whatever we can and whatever it takes," she said during her acceptance speech.
Pride Island is just one of many WorldPride events that will take place across New York City this month, which is LGBTQ Pride Month. A full list of events is on WorldPride's website.
CORRECTION (June 3, 2019, 11 a.m.): A previous version of this story misstated the Madonna is headlining the Sunday festivities at Pride Island.