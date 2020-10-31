Athletes Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe have found a winning combo.

The couple announced their engagement Friday night on Bird's Instagram with a photo of Rapinoe kneeling and putting a ring on Bird's left land.

Bird, a guard for the Seattle Storm, and Rapinoe, a leader on the U.S. women's national soccer team, met at the 2016 Olympics and began dating not long after.

Bird has three WNBA championships and four Olympic gold medals. Rapinoe helped led her team to an Olympic gold meal and two World Cup titles.

There was no caption to the post announcing their engagement, but Bird's team posted congratulations on Twitter.

"Ring Season," the tweet said. "Congrats to THE power couple on their engagement!!!"

Rapinoe, 35, who once called herself "a walking protest," has been an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ and women's rights — helping spearhead a campaign to get pay equity for the U.S. women's national soccer team.

She and Bird, 40, have used their platforms to promote various like-minded causes, from supporting Black-owned businesses to encouraging people to vote.

When they hosted the 2020 ESPYs in June, along with NFL pro Russell Wilson, they paid tribute to Black athletes who have pushed for equality.

The two also wore outfits from Black fashion designers throughout the event. They donned T-shirt looks that read "BLACK LIVES MATTER" and "GF" — which stands for George Floyd, who was killed by police in Minneapolis in June.

Bird publicly came out as gay and confirmed Rapinoe was her girlfriend in a July 2017 ESPN story

"It's happening when it's happening because that's what feels right," Bird told the outlet. "So even though I understand there are people who think I should have done it sooner, it wasn't right for me at the time. I have to be true to that. It's my journey."

"We have a lot in common and just sort of clicked," Rapinoe said of Bird in the 2017 story. "I joke she is my No. 1 go-to-for-advice person. She's just so levelheaded."