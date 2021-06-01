Miss USA's 1st bisexual contestant on why winning is 'about the people you're representing'

[June is Pride Month, and this year we're celebrating by honoring 30 LGBTQ firsts. To see the full list, visit nbcnews.com/pride30.]

It took five tries over seven years before Miss Utah actually became Miss Utah. Rachel Slawson, who now wears the storied crown, never gave up on her pageant dreams even as she struggled in her personal life, confronting mental health issues, homelessness and job loss. Rather, she says the pageant is what helped to hold her together.

“I just needed something to look forward to. And I loved the glamour … it's fun to embrace your sexuality,” she said. Slawson grew up religious, in a Mormon household, and she said that “having a place where you were actually celebrated for being in a swimsuit and it wasn't degrading was empowering.”

Even as a competitor, Slawson was making history, becoming the first openly bisexual Miss USA contestant.

She said winning the crown in Utah last year was also the year she realized the win wasn’t really about her.

“It's about the people you're representing. You might think it's you, because you're the one wearing the crown, but it's really not,” she said. “It’s about the ones who are watching you and learning from you.”



