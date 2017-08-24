MTV has invited active duty transgender military service members to appear at Sunday's Video Music Awards (VMAs).

"We would be honored if they could attend," MTV President Chris McCarthy said in a statement emailed to NBC News. "Any patriot who is putting their own life at risk to fight for our freedom and stands for equality is a hero at MTV, and to young people everywhere."

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Defense Official: WH Finalizing Guidance on Transgender Military Ban 2:51 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1031462979681" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The invitation comes on the heels of news that the White House is set to issue an official memo as early as this week that will provide guidance on how to implement the transgender military ban that President Trump first proposed via Twitter last month.

LGBTQ civil rights group Lambda Legal has said they are prepared to sue if the ban goes into effect, and other groups such as the GLBTQ Legal Advocates and Defenders (GLAD) and the National Center for Lesbian Rights (NCLR) have already filed suit against the Trump administration over the ban.

Related: Analysis: Could Trump’s Transgender Military Ban Actually Become Policy?

The Department of Defense (DoD) told NBC News the VMA invitations are currently being reviewed.

"DoD confirms that MTV has invited Service members in their personal capacity to this year's VMAs," Lt. Col. Paul Haverstick said. "At the request of the Services, DoD is reviewing the parameters of the individual invitations."

Performers at this years VMAs, a show that often courts controversy, include Miley Cyrus, Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran and Lorde. Katy Perry will be hosting.

Follow NBC Out on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram