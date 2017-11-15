Murder of fashion icon Gianni Versace subject of new Ryan Murphy series

The first look at prolific producer Ryan Murphy's "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" dropped Tuesday, and the dramatic trailer features "Glee" alum Darren Criss in the starring role.

In this installation of the FX anthology series, the focus is on Andrew Cunanan (played by Criss), the serial killer who ingratiated himself in the glamorous, gay world of the late Versace before fatally shooting him on the steps of his Miami Beach mansion, Casa Casuarina, in 1997.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story on FX FX

The star-studded cast includes Venezuelan actor Édgar Ramírez, who sashays across the trailer in elegant robes as he portrays the iconic Gianni Versace; Penelope Cruz, who plays Gianni's glamorous sister, Donatella; and Ricky Martin in the role of model and fashion designer Antonio D'Amico, Gianni's longtime partner.

"The Assassination of Gianni Versace" is slated to premiere January 17 on FX.

