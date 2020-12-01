'Brave,' 'beautiful': Celebs support 'Juno' star Elliot Page after he comes out as trans

Elliot Page, the Oscar-nominated star of “Juno” and “The Umbrella Academy," came out as transgender on social media Tuesday.
"I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive," Page, who announced he will now use he/they pronouns, wrote. "To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better."
Shortly after Page shared his truth on both Instagram and Twitter, there was an outpouring of love and support from celebrities and advocates.