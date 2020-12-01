'Brave,' 'beautiful': Celebs support 'Juno' star Elliot Page after he comes out as trans

Elliot Page, the Oscar-nominated star of “Juno” and “The Umbrella Academy," came out as transgender on social media Tuesday.

"I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive," Page, who announced he will now use he/they pronouns, wrote. "To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better."

Shortly after Page shared his truth on both Instagram and Twitter, there was an outpouring of love and support from celebrities and advocates.

Elliot Page’s words here are so beautiful and so eloquent, and he is reminding me that we can all be brave and joyful, even when things are scary. And this year especially, that reminder is such a GIFT. Sending them love/praise/gratitude/well-wishes etc etc etc etc ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/BX6DRXHzmz — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) December 1, 2020

welcome to the fam, elliot. ♥️ https://t.co/ElqkV1NjIh — Justin H. Min (@justinhmin) December 1, 2020

Congrats to Elliot Page. Never met you, don’t know you at all, but you, your compassion, and your bravery have my love and support. 🏳️‍⚧️ https://t.co/8DB6iG3DCQ — mark the herald angels sing (@markhoppus) December 1, 2020

This is a beautiful moment. Much love to you @TheElliotPage. ❤️ https://t.co/iN4Mprht0J — Nia Vardalos (@NiaVardalos) December 1, 2020

Elliot, I love you, so much, I’m proud of you, and admire you. Please keep being a beacon of courage, compassion, and strength for all of us. 🙏❤️🙏 https://t.co/iw4wBahA1C — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 1, 2020

sending so much love, @TheElliotPage!! thank you for being you. https://t.co/FNZygg4ohu — tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) December 1, 2020

I've been a fan of Elliot's for a very long time and am excited to see him continue his fantastic work in the years to come. https://t.co/2KAdiCIyi4 — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 1, 2020

We love you @TheElliotPage thank you for this candid and lovely expression and declaration. https://t.co/nYkhQYfqNl — Peppermint (@Peppermint247) December 1, 2020

We love you too, Elliot! 💙💗🤍💗💙 https://t.co/3YRUYR3jro — Nicole Maines (@NicoleAMaines) December 1, 2020

I am very proud to support my friend @TheElliotPage , and very impressed by their strength! 💜 https://t.co/fFKWiLpqGN — Mae Martin (@TheMaeMartin) December 1, 2020

I am crying on this Tuesday 🏳️‍⚧️ https://t.co/3NK7JjtUbH — Thomas Sanders (@ThomasSanders) December 1, 2020

.@TheElliotPage -- thank you for sharing your truth with us, and for shining a bright light on the challenges too many in our community face. We are proud of you, and we love you. And we will never stop fighting alongside you for change. https://t.co/RIKfXQeHxy — Alphonso David (@AlphonsoDavid) December 1, 2020

Wonderful. Simply wonderful. Thank YOU for writing this. Onward. Upward. Forward. Good. https://t.co/Y8Q01ChIHD — Alex Brightman (he/him) (@ABrightMonster) December 1, 2020

So happy for him! 👏🏽🏳️‍🌈💕 https://t.co/Uykhjo661A — Aimee Carrero (@aimeecarrero) December 1, 2020

Follow NBC Out on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram