By Gwen Aviles

Founded in 1988 by psychologist Robert Eichberg and activist Jean O'Leary, National Coming Out Day is observed annually on Oct. 11, and it's day to celebrate and promote the increased visibility of the LGBTQ community. The date was chosen to mark the anniversary of the 1987 National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights, which drew an estimated 500,000 people to the nation's capital.

"Most people think they don't know anyone gay or lesbian, and in fact everybody does," Eichberg said in a 1993 interview. "It is imperative that we come out and let people know who we are and disabuse them of their fears and stereotypes."

In honor of National Coming Out Day, here are some of our top coming out stories of 2019.

Sam Smith performs live on stage at The O2 Arena on April 6, 2018 in London.Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images file

‘I’m not male or female’: Sam Smith comes out as nonbinary

Grammy-Award winning singer-songwriter Sam Smith came out as nonbinary on actor Jameela Jamil's Instagram show "I Weigh Interviews in March." Smith said when they saw the words "nonbinary" and "genderqueer" and heard people speak about these identities, which are used to describe those who identify as neither exclusively male nor female, they thought, "F--ck, that's me." Last month, the artist announced they will be using gender-neutral they/them pronouns.

Defensive lineman Ryan Russell of Purdue in action during the 2015 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on Feb. 22, 2015 in Indianapolis.Joe Robbins / Getty Images file

Ryan Russell, NFL free agent, comes out as bisexual

Defensive end Ryan Russell, an NFL free agent, came out as bisexual in an article published on ESPN.com. "My truth is that I'm a talented football player, a damn good writer, a loving son, an overbearing brother, a caring friend, a loyal lover and a bisexual man," said Russell, who spent one season on the Cowboys roster and played two more for the Buccaneers.

Republican Utah lawmaker Nathan Ivie comes out as gay

May 24, 201901:57

‘I’m gay’: Mormon Republican lawmaker in Utah comes out

Republican lawmaker Nathan Ivie said it took him more than 20 years to come to terms with his identity. Ivie said he attempted to cure himself of "gay feelings," but that interacting with gay couples through his passions for the outdoors and photography helped him accept himself.

‘Arthur’ character Mr. Ratburn comes out as gay in season premiere

May 14, 201901:42

‘Arthur’ character Mr. Ratburn comes out as gay, gets married

Mr. Ratburn from the children’s show “Arthur” got married to another man in the show’s 22nd season premiere, spurring effusive reactions from those who grew up watching the program. The historic episode, titled “Mr. Ratburn and the Special Someone,” starred lesbian actor Jane Lynch as a special guest.

Matt Easton on April 29, 2019, in Cottonwood Heights, Utah.Rick Bowmer / AP

BYU student comes out as gay in viral valedictorian speech

Matt Easton, valedictorian of the Brigham Young University class of 2019, came out as gay in his graduation speech. Easton said he hopes the speech helps ease loneliness felt by other LGBTQ students at the institution where an honor code forbids dating between members of the same sex.

Lil Nas X attends a Fashion Nova launch party in Los Angeles on May 8, 2019.Rich Fury / Getty Images file

'Old Town Road' rapper Lil Nas X comes out as gay

On the last day of Pride Month, rapper Lil Nas X came out as gay. The performer — who shot to stardom with the country-rap hit "Old Town Road," which held the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for weeks — asked his followers to listen to his new song, “c7osure,” in which he alludes to his sexuality.

Adrian Brown, 20, first came out to his family as transgender in September of 2018.Kara Davis

A transgender-reveal photo shoot goes viral

A Kentucky mom celebrated her 20-year-old transgender son's coming out with an "It's a Boy" photoshoot.

Elizabeth Smart, left, and her father Ed Smart talk to the media in front of the Frank E. Moss Federal Courthouse.Jim Urquhart / AP file

Ed Smart, father of Elizabeth Smart, announces he’s gay

The father of five, including kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart, announced his departure from the Mormon church and his divorce from his ex-wife in August. "I have recently acknowledged to myself and my family that I am gay. The decision to be honest and truthful about my orientation comes with its own set of challenges, but at the same time it is a huge relief," Smart wrote in a Facebook post.

Amy Ko.Courtesy Amy Ko

‘Call me Amy’: Professor comes out as trans in viral letter

Amy Ko, an associate professor at The Information School at the University of Washington, took to Medium to share that she identifies as a woman, prefers she/her pronouns and would like to be called Amy instead of her given name. “Sharing this in such a public way has led a lot of other people in the world coming out to me ... that’s helped them have a little bit more courage, in the same way that I got courage from all the people in the world who are out that I saw in public,” Ko told NBC News.

Kristin Brumm with her 16-year-old daughter, Anna.Courtesy Kristin Brumm

‘Hip, hip, you’re gay’: Neighbors support teen who came out

After a 16-year-old, who identifies as asexual and panromantic — one who feels their partner's gender has little affect on their relationship — came out publicly to her neighborhood, neighbors left her flowers and cards at her home as a sign of their support.

Joe Fryer and his partner, Peter.Courtesy Joe Fryer

NBC correspondent looks back on coming out: ‘Visibility is real’

NBC correspondent Joe Fryer recalls coming out to his family 22 years ago and says coming out is a continuous experience. "I’m still telling people. It happens, for example, when someone sees the ring on my left hand and makes a comment about my 'wife,' Fryer wrote. "Most of the time I politely correct them and tell them I have a partner."

How the experience of coming out changed over generations

June 27, 201903:58

How the experience of coming out has changed over time

Everyone has a different coming out story. In celebration of Pride Month and the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, a group of LGBTQ people shared how their experience of coming out has changed through the years.

Young people in search of support in coming out can contact The Trevor Project's TrevorLifeline 24/7 at 1-866-488-7386. Counseling is also available 24/7 via chat every day atTheTrevorProject.org/Help, or by texting 678-678.

Follow NBC Out on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram

Gwen Aviles

Gwen Aviles writes for NBC News' Latino, Out, BLK and Asian America verticals.  

Quinn Gawronski contributed.