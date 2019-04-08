April 8, 2019, 5:56 PM GMT By Brooke Sopelsa

Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade shared his support publicly for his 11-year-old son, who appeared Sunday at the annual Miami Beach Pride march.

“We support each other with Pride,” Wade wrote on Instagram over a photo of his son, Zion, who appeared with his stepmom, actress Gabrielle Union.

Zion Wade and his stepmother, Gabrielle Union, at the Miami Beach pride march. @dwyanewade

Over another image, Wade, who was in Toronto for an NBA game Sunday, wrote, “Zion had his on [sic] cheering section today. Wish i was there to see you smile kid!” He included a rainbow pride flag emoji on the post.

Zion and his stepmom were on a float during Sunday's LGBTQ pride festival. Other family members, including his big brother, Zaire, 17, and baby sister, Kaavia, were also at the event.

Zaire Wade shared his public support on Instagram for his younger brother, writing: “Love you lil bro no matter what.”

There was an outpouring of support on social media after the NBA star's posts Sunday.

“Dwayne Wade and Gabby Union supporting young Zion at Miami Pride is so beautiful, I could cry,” Twitter user @CamiCruzThomas wrote. “I can’t imagine having had this type of support as a kid (or even young adult). Amazing example of living in and showing unconditional love.”

While not all of the responses regarding Zion’s Miami Beach Pride appearance were positive, the Wade family had its fair share of social media defenders to combat the haters.

