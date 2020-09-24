New York LGBTQ film festival to open with lesbian romance 'Ammonite'

LOS ANGELES - NewFest, New York's LGBTQ film and media organization, has announced its program for the 32nd New York LGBTQ Film Festival. This year's event will feature virtual events, as well as drive-in screenings at the Queens Drive-In at Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

The festival will open on Oct. 16 with the New York City premiere of Francis Lee's "Ammonite," a romantic drama starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan. Winslet will present Lee with the festival's inaugural world queer visionary award ahead of the screening. On Oct. 27, the event will close with a virtual screening of Faraz Shariat's German drama, "No Hard Feelings."

"With the presidential election right around the corner and a Supreme Court seat now open, it is more urgent than ever that queer stories be told and celebrated," said executive director David Hatkoff. "We have created an 11-day event that will meet and speak to this moment, delivering a thought-provoking, inspiring and joyful look at the LGBTQ community and the unique challenges it faces, while also paying homage to the incredible queer legacy that exists in NYC."

Other highlights include a drive-in preview of Alan Ball's Sundance standout "Uncle Frank," starring Paul Bettany, Sophia Lillis, Peter Macdissi and Steve Zahn and a screening of French filmmaker Francois Ozon's "Summer of 85."

This year's festival will feature film introductions shot in front of historic LGBTQ sites, community organizations and queer-owned businesses throughout the city, as well as panels and conversations on different LGBTQ topics.

The virtual events will be available to ticket holders via NewFest's on-demand platform. Individual tickets and all-access passes can be purchased now at NewFest's website.

Follow NBC Out on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram