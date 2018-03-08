With Olympics behind him, Adam Rippon is ready for his second act

It’s easy to forget that figure skater Adam Rippon did not win a gold medal in Pyeongchang.

His final skate to “O” by Coldplay was executed flawlessly but did not feature the stunts necessary to nab a medal. This was apparent during his set. Yet viewers were, in the words of Johnny Weir, enraptured by his "spellbinding" routine.

U.S. figure skater Adam Rippon poses for a portrait with his bronze medal on February 17, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. Marianna Massey / Getty Images

Rippon performed on the world stage last month, winning a bronze medal in the figure skating team event. For many athletes, a moment like that, the culmination of years of practice and diligent work, would be enough to define a career. But in Rippon’s case, his moment had just begun.

“How does it feel?” Rippon pondered after being asked by NBC News how it felt to be “America’s sweetheart,” words he had used to describe himself during the Winter Games. “It feels great. I think it’s awesome that somebody like me, with a personality like me, can be embraced by everyone. I think that’s important.”

When Rippon says “everyone,” he is hardly exaggerating. In the weeks since the Winter Olympics concluded, the openly gay 28-year-old has become something of a cultural force, particularly in the LGBTQ world.

His witty one-liners, paired with his graciousness in interviews, won over the hearts of many, including celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Tyra Banks and Britney Spears.

Rippon’s infectious personality became such a big part of the Olympics that he was offered a job as an NBC correspondent, which he ultimately declined.

For many LGBTQ people, this was perhaps the first time they had seen someone as flamboyant and unabashedly gay as Rippon be accepted to such a high degree, and Rippon said he hopes to continue inspiring people.

“There are some people that are going to be turned off by your authenticity,” Rippon told NBC News. “And that’s okay. You shouldn’t worry about those people. Keep the focus on how you feel about yourself.”

“I used to not like the person that I was,” he added. “Which is crazy, because I’m so cool.”