Pelosi goes where no political leader has gone before: 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

Category is: Washington realness.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi has confirmed she will be appearing as a guest judge in an upcoming episode of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars."

All I can say is, you betta werk! Had a fabulous time with @RuPaul and good luck to all the queens. #DragRace https://t.co/ZrJDyDmuVh — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) January 18, 2018

"All Stars" brings together drag queens who competed in previous seasons of "RuPaul's Drag Race" and gives them another shot at the crown.

The upcoming season of the hit VH1 show is stacked with superstar guest judges. Along with Pelosi, designer Marc Jacobs, actor Titus Burgess and Emma “Baby Spice” Bunton will be "reading" the contestants.

"RuPaul's Drag Race" All-Stars at the 2016 Logo's Trailblazer Honors on June 23, 2016 in New York City. Gary Gershoff / Getty Images for Logo

Ashley Etienne, Pelosi's communication director, said the California Democrat had "a fabulous time" taping the episode.

"She decided to go on the show because she's a fan, but is also a fan of the larger message of pride in who you are," Etienne told NBC News.

Reaction on social media was swift and ranged from dumbfounded to "500% interested." One person even gave Pelosi her very own drag name.

Hello, good morning, Nancy Pelosi is going to be a guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race pic.twitter.com/w1t7V13SF9 — Caroline Framke (@carolineframke) January 18, 2018

I am 500% interested in what Nancy Pelosi is going to bring to Drag Race. — Justin Kirkland (@justinkirkland4) January 18, 2018

NANCY PELOSI IS A GUEST JUDGE ON DRAG RACE THIS SEASONhttps://t.co/S4jCA4XItk pic.twitter.com/SVbXLDLJYV — Matt Herdman (@MattHerdman) January 18, 2018

drag name Fancy Pelosi — Andrés Almeida (@andresdavid) January 18, 2018

The third season of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" is set to air on VH1 starting January 25.

FOLLOW NBC OUT ON TWITTER, FACEBOOK AND INSTAGRAM