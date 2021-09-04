Pete Buttigieg and husband, Chasten, welcome two children into their family

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Saturday that he and his husband, Chasten, have officially become parents of two children.

Buttigieg shared an endearing black and white photo him and his husband holding their daughter, Penelope Rose, and son, Joseph August, on Twitter.

"Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we’re becoming parents," Buttigieg tweeted alongside the photo. "We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family."

Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we’re becoming parents. We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family. pic.twitter.com/kS89gb11Ax — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) September 4, 2021

The couple first announced that they were on their way to become parents nearly three weeks ago when the former presidential candidate expressed his wishes "to grow our family."

Buttigieg and his husband, an author and former teacher, have been married since 2018. The couple put their South Bend, Indiana, home on the market earlier this year, and, according to The Washington Post, they now live in a one-bedroom apartment in Washington's Capitol Hill neighborhood with their dogs.

Buttigieg, who served as mayor of South Bend from 2012 to 2019, made history earlier this year as the first openly gay Cabinet member to be confirmed by the Senate. Last year, after narrowly winning the Iowa caucuses, he became the first gay presidential candidate to win a primary contest. At 39, Buttigieg is also the youngest person to lead the Department of Transportation.