Photojournalist Documents Lives of LGBTQ Asylum Seekers in Mideast

In 2010, British photojournalist Bradley Secker traveled to Damascus, Syria, to begin covering the situation of gay Iraqi men who were fleeing Iraq due to a spate of homophobic violence and murders in the country.

“I’d previously traveled and spent time in much of [the eastern Mediterranean] and heard plenty of good and bad firsthand stories about gay life, which is how the subject was initially on my radar,” Secker told NBC News.

It was then that Secker began following the situation of gay men and those accused of being gay in Iraq more closely, relying on friends who lived in Syria and Lebanon to keep him updated on major events, violations and rights issues.

“The subject wasn’t getting a huge amount of press attention and was predominantly highlighted by human rights organizations,” Secker said. “I wanted to help tell some of the stories those men had lived through photography and journalism.”

Since then, Secker has spent seven years documenting through photography the lives of LGBTQ asylum seekers from across the region — Iraq, Iran, Syria and Turkey. Currently based in Istanbul, his photo project Kütmaan continues to document the lives of those forced to flee their homes due to persecution over their sexual or gender identity.

“After relocating to Turkey [in 2011], I continued shooting stories about others from Iran, southeastern Turkey and later Syria and Iraq once again,” Secker said. “The project continues to develop as new stories develop.”

Kütmaan is a combination of different bodies of photography work — including Secker’s initial work documenting gay men who fled violence in Iraq and his most recent photography project focusing on the lives of LGBTQ refugee sex workers in Turkey.

The photos are telling and cover a wide range of experiences and emotions. In one photo, a man proposes to his boyfriend during a birthday celebration in Istanbul, surrounded by smiling friends. Both are gay men from Syria who fled to Turkey hoping for resettlement outside the region.