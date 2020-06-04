PRIDE 2020: Out on the Frontline
This Pride Month, amid the backdrop of the global coronavirus pandemic, we’re recognizing 12 LGBTQ people contributing to the fight against COVID-19 and its ripple effects.
This Pride Month, amid the backdrop of the global coronavirus pandemic, we’re recognizing 12 LGBTQ people contributing to the fight against COVID-19 and its ripple effects.
NBC Out & Proud
Actor With a CauseActor Indya Moore has raised over $20,000 since the start of the pandemic to help transgender women of color pay for food, rent and gender-affirming care.
NBC Out & Proud
Queerantine' PhotographerAlly Schmaling says their Instagram photo series celebrates “queer personhood, chosen family” and “community resiliency” during the coronavirus pandemic.
NBC Out & Proud
Mask-Sewing Drag QueenGary "Sushi" Marion is working with other drag performers to sew masks from his home in Key West, Florida.
NBC Out & Proud
Pastor to the HomelessAmid the pandemic, the Rev. Kim Jackson, vicar of the Episcopal Church of the Common Ground, is focused on protecting her vulnerable congregation.
NBC Out & Proud
Southern Trans AdvocateBlack Trans Advocacy Coalition founder Carter Brown is taking steps to ensure black transgender people don’t get pushed further to the margins.
NBC Out & Proud
Pennsylvania's Top DocDr. Rachel Levine, the Keystone State’s secretary of health, is earning high marks for her response to the coronavirus pandemic.
NBC Out & Proud
Fallen Deputy SheriffShannon Bennett, 39, was the first law enforcement officer in Florida to die from the coronavirus.
NBC Out & Proud
Pandemic-Fighting PhysicianDr. Jane Bedell retired in February after a 30-year career as a physician and health official, but it wasn’t long before she volunteered to jump back in.
NBC Out & Proud
Once-Homeless Nonprofit LeaderBackpacks for the Street co-founder Jayson Conner delivers masks, hand sanitizer and other pandemic supplies to those experiencing homelessness.
NBC Out & Proud
NYC's 'Angel' NurseKious Kelly, one of New York’s first front-line workers to die of COVID-19, was a nurse whose death galvanized colleagues fed up with a lack of protective gear.
NBC Out & Proud
Advocate for the VulnerableLilianna Angel Reyes is the director of the LGBTQ youth drop-in service at Detroit's Ruth Ellis Center and head of the Trans Sisters of Color Project.
NBC Out & Proud
Quarantine Dance HostMark Kanemura, a former Lady Gaga backup dancer and a “So You Think You Can Dance” contestant, isn't letting the pandemic stop the party.