Pride30: Air Force veteran Gina Ortiz Jones is vying to represent Texas in Congress

Gina Ortiz Jones is a U.S. Air Force veteran and the Democratic nominee for Texas’ 23rd Congressional District. She is gunning for office — and the history books. If elected, Jones will be the first Iraq veteran, the first Filipina-American and the first lesbian to represent Texas in the U.S. House of Representatives.

NBC News interviewed Ortiz Jones for NBC Out’s #Pride30 special and asked about her military service, the American dream and representation in politics.

HOW DO YOU THINK YOUR MILITARY SERVICE HAS PREPARED YOU FOR PUBLIC OFFICE?

“Everything from pushups to discipline. I have been honored to be part of the national security community, both in and out of uniform. As an Intelligence officer in the Air Force, I reported from Iraq. I also served under ‘don’t ask, don’t tell,’ and then after that, I served in the intelligence community for over a decade before serving in the Executive office of the President.

“My Air Force experience was invaluable and prepared me for this office, but I also worked in national security in other ways. When I think of national security, I don’t think of just Iraq and Afghanistan, I also think of economic security as well. When I worked in the Executive Office of the President, that was my main portfolio.

“[Running for office] is for me another step in my life in public service, and I am honored to do so.”

WHAT DO YOU THINK OPENLY TRANSGENDER SERVICE MEMBERS COULD BRING TO THE U.S. MILITARY?

“They are going to bring a diverse perspective, just as anyone would. Given the challenges and opportunities that we are facing as a country, we need everybody. We need all hands on deck. Having served under ‘don’t ask, don’t tell,’ this is very dear to my heart. There are people that are able, willing, ready to serve, and we need to allow them the opportunity to do so …

“My highest honor has been wearing the nation’s cloth. If someone is ready and willing to do that, we should welcome them with open arms, because that American voice is as important as any other American voice.”