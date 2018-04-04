Prosecutors seek death penalty in transgender teen's grisly murder

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for one of the suspects in the grisly murder of a transgender teenager in southwest Missouri.

Ally Lee Steinfeld. Courtesy of Amber Steinfeld / via AP

Court records show a notice requesting the sentence for Andrew Vrba, 18, was filed Monday. Vrba is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Ally Steinfeld. Vrba’s attorney has not responded to an email seeking comment.

Investigators say Steinfeld was stabbed several times, including in the genitals. Her eyes were gouged out and her body was set on fire. Steinfeld’s remains were found in September near the small town of Cabool, Missouri.

One female suspect has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for second-degree murder, while another awaits a first-degree murder trial. A fourth suspect has pleaded not guilty to abandonment of a corpse.

Local officials have held that the murder was not a hate crime. Texas County Sheriff James Sigman and prosecutor Parke Stevens Jr. have insisted the crime was not motivated by Steinfeld's gender identity.

Calderas, Isis and Vrba. Photos courtesy of Texas County Sheriff's Department. Texas County Sheriff's Department

"I would say murder in the first-degree is all that matters," Stevens said at the time. "That is a hate crime in itself."

But LGBTQ advocates both then and now have spoken out about Steinfeld's murder and linked it to hate-violence against transgender people.

"The desecration of Steinfield’s body is a direct correlation to the way trans bodies are spoken about -– in so-called bathroom bills, in public transitions and in death," Audacia Ray, director of community organizing and public advocacy at the Anti-Violence Project (AVP), told NBC News. "This especially true for trans women, and trans feminine individuals, whose vulnerability to violence is amplified by misogyny."

Following the news of Steinfeld's death, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) put out a statement calling for an end to anti-transgender violence.

"This violence, often motivated by hatred, must come to an end," HRC spokesperson Chris Sgrostated. "We will continue to mourn Ally and fight back against transphobia and anti-trans violence."

It is unclear how advocates feel about the death penalty for Vrba and whether they think it will provide justice for Steinfeld. But the AVP and HRC both emphasized that not enough is being done to protect the trans community. So far this year, at least eight transgender people were victims of homicide, according to HRC. Last year, the organization recorded 28 instances of fatal violence against trans people, making it the "deadliest year on record for transgender people."

"Justice for Steinfeld and all trans people looks like honoring their lives not just in death, but in life, providing resources and protections for trans people to thrive," Ray said.

FOLLOW NBC OUT ON TWITTER, FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM