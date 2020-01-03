'Queer Eye' star Jonathan Van Ness to campaign for Elizabeth Warren in Iowa

Jonathan Van Ness, one of the stars of Netflix's hit reality show "Queer Eye," will campaign for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., in Iowa ahead of the state's Feb. 3 caucuses.
“I was so excited to join Team Warren earlier this year,” Van Ness wrote in a Warren campaign email. “Elizabeth is fighting for the change that our country needs right now, and I don't know about you, but I'm ready to do everything I can to help her win.”
The Morning Rundown
The email invites supporters to donate to be entered for a chance to win a trip to Iowa to “hang out with Elizabeth and me.” The Warren campaign declined to release additional details about Van Ness’ visit to the Hawkeye State.
According to a poll of polls maintained by RealClearPolitics, the Iowa caucuses appear headed to a close finish: South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vt., and former Vice President Joe Biden each have around 20 percent support, and Warren is in fourth place with 16 percent. Warren led Iowa polls in October, but has lost support since then.
In September, Van Ness tweeted his endorsement of Warren, saying he decided to back the Massachusetts senator's presidential bid after "misplacing his HIV medication."
“It cost $3500 to replace them out of pocket with ‘amazing’ plantinum [sic] level insurance,” Van Ness tweeted. “Healthcare shouldn’t be for profit ever, it’s a human right.”
In his memoir, “Over the Top,” Van Ness wrote that he tested HIV positive after struggling with cocaine and crystal meth addictions.
Van Ness is not the only LGBTQ celebrity to throw his support behind Warren. U.S. World Cup star Megan Rapinoe and music icon Melissa Etheridge have also endorsed her.