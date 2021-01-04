'Queer Eye' star Jonathan Van Ness reveals he married his 'best friend'

Reality television star Jonathan Van Ness, 33, surprised his more than 5 million fans on Instagram last week by announcing that he got married in 2020.

“I got married to my best friend & have a loving partner to continue building my life with,” the “Queer Eye” beauty guru wrote in a post Thursday.

Van Ness followed up with another post Sunday revealing his husband's name — Mark Peacock — with additional details about their courtship and several photos showing some of their “favorite moments together.”

“We went on a date in London, which turned into more dates whilst I was on comedy tour,” he wrote, adding, “something about Mark felt different and I’m quite sure he felt the same.”

Among the 10 photos Van Ness shared of the couple Sunday is one that looks like it could be a wedding image: It shows them both donning cream-colored jackets while facing each other under a tree.

According to Peacock’s Instagram page, which Van Ness linked to in his Sunday post, Peacock was born in London and is now based in the United States. In a post shared New Year’s Day, Peacock noted that “2020 brought on more changes than I’ve ever been a part of before.”

“I left London and moved across the Atlantic, got dressed up for numerous seriously hilarious zoom quizzes, re-discovered a love for gardening, learn to drive on the left, got married to my soulmate and one true love @jvn and adopted a little Jack Russell called Pablo and entered a family with 4 amazing cats,” he wrote.

