'Queer Eye' star Tan France welcomes first child, baby boy Ismail

“Queer Eye” star Tan France and his husband, Rob, have welcomed a baby boy. The couple shared the news on Instagram with a picture of the two cradling baby Ismail, who was born July 10.

“We love him so, so much,” France wrote. “Like, fully obsessed.”

France revealed that Ismail was born prematurely and spent three weeks in the newborn intensive care unit before they were able to bring him home.

“Our Surrogate is doing so great, post labor, and we couldn’t be more grateful for the greatest gift in our lives,” he wrote on Instagram.

On an episode of “A Little Late With Lilly Singh” in June, France shared that the baby name he had in mind was South Asian and very close to his heart.

“I’ve had a name picked out for my son since I was like 16, 17,” he said. “I’ve always known.”

France, who was born Tanveer Wasim Safdar to Pakistani parents in England, said that in the first week of dating his husband, he asked him if he wanted kids and shared the baby names he knew he wanted. His husband loved them, he said. France talked about the important role he wants his South Asian culture to play in his son’s life.

“The first food other than milk that my son will taste will be Indian food,” he said. “I want to teach my kid Hindi. There will only be Bollywood stuff in the house. There will be no, as we call it, white TV. I want him to fully embrace '70s to 2003 Bollywood.”

Fellow “Queer Eye” stars commented on France’s post celebrating the news.

"So so happy for you love. He is simply perfect and your growing little family gives me so much happiness and joy. Love you all so much and can’t wait to meet little Ismail," Bobby Berk said.

“Overjoyed for you tannay,” Antoni Porowski wrote.

Jonathan Van Ness reposted the couple’s news to his Instagram story: “Not to make this about me but this is another secret I’ve successfully kept!!! We’re so happy for you & love your family so!!!”

Follow NBC Out on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram