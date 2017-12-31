For LGBTQ community, 2017 was a mixed bag

From the historical political wins of transgender people in the U.S. to the reported anti-gay purge in Chechnya, 2017 has produced a series of dizzying highs and lows for the global lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community.

While there’s not enough space in one article to list all the year’s noteworthy LGBTQ news, here’s a roundup of some of the year’s biggest stories.

HISTORIC POLITICAL WINS

From Virginia’s House of Delegates to Seattle’s Office of the Mayor, LGBTQ Americans scored historic victories across the U.S. this year.

The year’s most notable win is perhaps that of Virginia’s Danica Roem, whose victory over 11-term Republican incumbent Bob Marshall will make her the first openly transgender person to be seated in a U.S. state legislature when she takes office in January.

Danica Roem, who ran for house of delegates against GOP incumbent Robert Marshall, is greeted by supporters as she prepares to give her victory speech. The Washington Post / Getty Images

Roem is one of nine openly transgender people who were elected to public office in 2017. The number of trans elected officials across the U.S. will more than double once they all officially take office.

"We saw a significant increase this year in transgender people both running for office and winning their elections," Logan S. Casey, a Harvard researcher who has been tracking transgender candidates across the U.S., told NBC News. "Many people across the country were motivated by the political climate itself to become more politically involved, and this includes transgender people."

Former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan, a Democrat, became the first lesbian mayor of Seattle and the liberal city’s first female mayor since the 1920s. And she wasn’t the only lesbian to make history in November: In the deep red state of Oklahoma, Democrat Allison Ikley-Freeman won her state senate race and became the first openly LGBTQ person ever elected in conservative Tulsa County.

With the November election of a transgender lesbian and a bisexual woman to the Palm Springs City Council, the California municipality became the first place in America to be represented by an all-LGBTQ city council. The five council members now represent every letter in the acronym.

SAME-SEX MARRIAGE

Six governments around the world legalized same-sex marriage in 2017 — Slovenia, Germany, Malta, Taiwan, Austria and Australia.

Supporters join in the Marriage Equality Rally in Melbourne, Australia, on August 26, 2017. David Crosling / EPA

In Australia, a nationwide postal survey found the majority of Australians were in favor of gay marriage, and legislation to legalize it was introduced shortly after. The country’s unusual survey approach, however, garnered heated debate and international attention ahead of eventual legalization.

Germany’s process was much more muted. Lawmakers approved same-sex marriage in a landmark vote in June, bringing the country in line with many of its European neighbors. While Chancellor Angela Merkel allowed members of her party to vote their conscience instead of the party line, she voted against the bill.