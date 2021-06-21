Professional football player Carl Nassib, a defensive end for the Las Vegas Raiders, has come out as gay in a historic first.

Nassib, 28, said he made the announcement to increase visibility, and in doing so, made history as the first openly gay active player in the NFL.

Nassib made the announcement from his home in Westchester, Pennsylvania, saying he finally felt comfortable enough to "get it off his chest."

"I actually hope that one day videos like this and the whole coming out process are just not necessary, but until then, I am going to do my best and do my part to cultivate a culture that is accepting, that is compassionate" Nassib said, announcing a $100,000 donation to the Trevor Project, a LGBTQ youth suicide prevention organization.

Other NFL players have come out as gay after retiring, but none have done so while actively playing.

Michael Sam was the first openly gay NFL draftee in 2014, but, according to NBC Sports, was not on a regular season roster and never played a game after he was drafted onto the St. Louis Rams.

