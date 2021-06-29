Rainbow-colored structures light up across U.S. to celebrate Pride

June is LGBTQ Pride Month, and while this year's Pride celebrations have been smaller and predominantly virtual as a result of the pandemic, people across the U.S. are continuing to celebrate in many different ways. One way is by colorfully decorating spaces to show solidarity with lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people around the world.
From large big-city cathedral to suburban homes, here are some of our favorite Pride-decorated structures.
National Building Museum
Washington, D.C.
This colorful geometric mural is displayed on the lawn of the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C. Artist Lisa Marie Thalhammer said on Instagram that the "rainbow spectrums and pink triangles are both historic symbols of identity and gay rights activism." Though gay men were forced to wear pink triangles as a badge of shame in Nazi concentration camps, the pink triangle was reclaimed during the gay rights movement of the 1970s and ‘80s as a symbol of queer empowerment.
Illinois home
Chicago, Illinois
In Chicago’s Andersonville neighborhood, this house was decorated with a massive rainbow-decorated paintbrush in honor of Pride Month. The brush’s handle reads, “Love is love,” and the streak of rainbow paint on the stairs says, “Don’t be afraid to show your true colors.”
Stonewall Inn
New York, N.Y.
For two consecutive nights this month, a rainbow light display climbed skyward near the historic Stonewall Inn in Manhattan's Greenwich Village. The display was put on by the snack bar company KIND and drew throngs of visitors all trying to get the best possible photograph.
Lifeguard tower
Long Beach, California
This rainbow-painted lifeguard tower is prominently featured in Long Beach, California. It is the second Pride-themed tower in the Southern California beach town, as the first one, painted by lifeguards last June, was burned in a fire this year (the incident was classified as arson and is still under investigation). On June 10, dozens of people attended a ceremony unveiling the new rainbow lifeguard tower.
Cathedral of St. John the Divine
New York, New York
The columns surrounding the altar inside this Episcopal cathedral — one of the five largest church buildings in the world — are covered in rainbow lights. The church, according to its Instagram page, "has a long history of standing with the LGBT+ community through times of pain, triumph, and celebration."
Acosta Bridge
Jacksonville, Florida
Florida's Acosta Bridge is shining bright with rainbow lights. The state's transportation department temporarily shut them down this month after "color scheme" complaints — a decision that infuriated Florida’s gay community — but the lights were quickly turned back on.
Lincoln Center
New York, N.Y.
Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts painted the steps of the Josie Robertson Plaza — the main plaza of the 16-acre arts center — in rainbow colors. It is also lighting up the night with a colorful display at Revson Fountain.
Wisconsin home
Racine, Wisconsin
After a Wisconsin homeowner association created a policy prohibiting flags other than the American flag from being flown on properties under its purview, one couple decided to get creative by using lights to turn their entire home into a beautiful light display.
The Oculus
New York, New York
The Oculus, a transportation hub at the 16-acre World Trade Center in downtown Manhattan, was bathed in rainbow-colored lights from June 25-27 in honor of LGBTQ Pride Month.