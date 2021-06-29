Rainbow-colored structures light up across U.S. to celebrate Pride

June is LGBTQ Pride Month, and while this year's Pride celebrations have been smaller and predominantly virtual as a result of the pandemic, people across the U.S. are continuing to celebrate in many different ways. One way is by colorfully decorating spaces to show solidarity with lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people around the world.

From large big-city cathedral to suburban homes, here are some of our favorite Pride-decorated structures.

National Building Museum

Washington, D.C.

This colorful geometric mural is displayed on the lawn of the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C. Artist Lisa Marie Thalhammer said on Instagram that the "rainbow spectrums and pink triangles are both historic symbols of identity and gay rights activism." Though gay men were forced to wear pink triangles as a badge of shame in Nazi concentration camps, the pink triangle was reclaimed during the gay rights movement of the 1970s and ‘80s as a symbol of queer empowerment.

Illinois home

Chicago, Illinois

In Chicago’s Andersonville neighborhood, this house was decorated with a massive rainbow-decorated paintbrush in honor of Pride Month. The brush’s handle reads, “Love is love,” and the streak of rainbow paint on the stairs says, “Don’t be afraid to show your true colors.”

Stonewall Inn

New York, N.Y.

Rainbow lights are projected skyward near the Stonewall Inn on June 24, 2021, in New York. Julius Constantine Motal / NBC News

For two consecutive nights this month, a rainbow light display climbed skyward near the historic Stonewall Inn in Manhattan's Greenwich Village. The display was put on by the snack bar company KIND and drew throngs of visitors all trying to get the best possible photograph.

Lifeguard tower

Long Beach, California

A woman sits on the steps to the new rainbow-colored Pride lifeguard tower on June 16, 2021, in Long Beach, Calif. Frederic J. Brown / AFP - Getty Images

This rainbow-painted lifeguard tower is prominently featured in Long Beach, California. It is the second Pride-themed tower in the Southern California beach town, as the first one, painted by lifeguards last June, was burned in a fire this year (the incident was classified as arson and is still under investigation). On June 10, dozens of people attended a ceremony unveiling the new rainbow lifeguard tower.

Cathedral of St. John the Divine

New York, New York

The columns surrounding the altar inside this Episcopal cathedral — one of the five largest church buildings in the world — are covered in rainbow lights. The church, according to its Instagram page, "has a long history of standing with the LGBT+ community through times of pain, triumph, and celebration."

Acosta Bridge

Jacksonville, Florida

The Acosta Bridge is illuminated with rainbow lighting in honor of Pride Month on June 7, 2021, in downtown Jacksonville, Fla. Fred Ortyl / Jacksonville Transportation Authority via AP

Florida's Acosta Bridge is shining bright with rainbow lights. The state's transportation department temporarily shut them down this month after "color scheme" complaints — a decision that infuriated Florida’s gay community — but the lights were quickly turned back on.

Lincoln Center

New York, N.Y.

People walk on the stairs covered in Pride colors at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on June 2, 2021, in New York. Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty Images file

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts painted the steps of the Josie Robertson Plaza — the main plaza of the 16-acre arts center — in rainbow colors. It is also lighting up the night with a colorful display at Revson Fountain.

Wisconsin home

Racine, Wisconsin

The house of Memo Fachino and Lance Mier lit in rainbow lights. Memo Fachino

After a Wisconsin homeowner association created a policy prohibiting flags other than the American flag from being flown on properties under its purview, one couple decided to get creative by using lights to turn their entire home into a beautiful light display.

The Oculus

New York, New York

The Oculus transit hub at One World Trade Center lights up in Pride colors on June 26, 2021, in New York. Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty Images

The Oculus, a transportation hub at the 16-acre World Trade Center in downtown Manhattan, was bathed in rainbow-colored lights from June 25-27 in honor of LGBTQ Pride Month.

