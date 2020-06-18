Raven-Symoné marries girlfriend Miranda Maday

Raven-Symoné is now a married woman!

The "Raven's Home" actress and former "Cosby Show" child star, 34, tied the knot with Miranda Maday in what appears to be an outdoor backyard ceremony, based on photos shared on Instagram Thursday.

"I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home," the actress, whose full name is Raven-Symoné Christina Pearman, wrote in the caption. "I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday!"

What a lovely way to celebrate Pride Month!

Maday, who wore white and a veil, also shared a 3D photo on Instagram of the two smooching. "8PM — my wife for life," she captioned the image.

It seems as if they kept things small and private in part because of COVID-19 quarantining; Raven-Symoné also shared a photo of the wedding location: a quaint, walled-in backyard.

"Thank you to all those who helped and for those who understand why it was small during this time," she wrote.

The couple had not gone public with their relationship until the wedding photos were posted, so we don't know much about Maday, but based on her Linked In profile she's a social media manager with Off the Menu.

As she told Us Magazine in 2016, Raven-Symoné knew she was attracted to women early on, but "I kind of pushed myself to open myself up to look for boys," she said. "I never thought I would come out because my personal life didn't matter. It was only what was supposed to be sold as the Raven-Symoné brand."

Congratulations to the happy couple!

