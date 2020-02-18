Rosario Dawson officially comes out as LGBTQ in latest interview

The actress Rosario Dawson has come out in a wide-ranging interview touching upon her latest projects, activism and her relationship with former Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker.
In the interview with Bustle, Dawson clarified that a 2018 Instagram post about Pride, in which she stated that she was "sending love" to her "fellow LGBTQ+ homies," was mistaken as her coming out.
“People kept saying that I [came out] ... I didn’t do that,” she told Bustle. “I mean, it’s not inaccurate, but I never did come out come out. I mean, I guess I am now.”
While Dawson did not elaborate on how she identifies, she added that she "never had a relationship in that space, so it’s never felt like an authentic calling to me."
Dawson, who currently stars as a detective in the drama "Briarpatch" and is the co-founder of Voto Latino, a nonprofit that mobilizes young Latinos to vote, has been dating Sen. Booker of New Jersey since October 2018. When asked which candidate she would be supporting now that Booker has exited the race, Dawson, who backed Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in the 2016 election, said she would support the eventual Democratic nominee.