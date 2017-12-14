Roy Moore slams U.S. 'immorality' in homophobic YouTube video

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

Republican Roy Moore looks to have lost Tuesday’s Alabama Senate election. With 99 percent of the vote in, NBC News projects that Democrat Doug Jones is the winner, with a margin of more than 20,000 votes.

Instead of conceding the election, however, Moore released a YouTube video on Wednesday doubling down on his belief that the race is “not over” and asserting that the U.S. has lost its morality.

“Many do not share the vision of those who built this country. Today we no longer recognize the universal truth that God is the author of our life and liberty,” Moore said in the 4-minute video. “Abortion, sodomy and materialism have taken the place of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

“We have stopped prayer in school. We’ve murdered over 60 million of our unborn children. We’ve redefined marriage and destroyed the basis of family, which is the building block of our country,” Moore continued. “We’ve even begun to recognize the right of a man to claim to be a woman, and vice versa.”

Moore, who has a long history of anti-LGBTQ comments and has been accused by nine women of sexual misconduct, was endorsed by President Donald Trump ahead of Tuesday’s election.

Jones had the endorsement of the national LGBTQ advocacy group Human Rights Campaign for his views on LGBTQ issues. He’s also voiced support for protecting the rights of transgender people in the military and in public schools.

