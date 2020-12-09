'RuPaul's Drag Race' announces first trans man contestant in season 13 cast

VH1 announced on Wednesday that “RuPaul’s Drag Race” will return for Season 13 on Jan. 1, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, with a brand new cast that features the show’s first trans man contestant.

The after-show “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” will premiere immediately after at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT.

Season 13 of “Drag Race” shot late last summer under full COVID-19 protocols. “Competing safely and fiercely, our 13 queens proved that it takes more than a global pandemic to keep a good queen down,” host and executive producer RuPaul said in a statement.

The Season 13 cast includes:

Denali: From Chicago, Denali has worked as a professional figure skater, and incorporates those skills into her drag.

Elliott with 2 Ts: As a Las Vegas queen, Elliott is a dancing showgirl with an ’80s aesthetic.

Gottmik: This Los Angeles-based makeup artist is the first out trans man to compete on “RuPaul’s Drag Race;” in July, Gottmik appeared on the cover of Out magazine with fellow trans pioneer Gigi Gorgeous.

Joey Jay: Another dancer, Joey hails from Phoenix, Ariz., and boats “unmatched rhinestoning skills.”

Kahmora Hall: As a drag sister to Season 12 winner Jaida Essence Hall and drag mother to Season 11 contestant Soju, Chicago-based Kahmora already has a lot of “Drag Race” in her blood.

Kandy Muse: Kandy already arrives in the “Drag Race” werk room with a crown, as the Brooklyn Drag Queen of the Year.

LaLa Ri: One of two Atlanta queens this season, LaLa Ri will “bring her mixture of sexy, classy and sassy to the competition.”

Olivia Lux: Hopefully, this New York queen will have a chance to show off her piano playing skills this season, but she’ll definitely get to show off her musical theater abilities.

Rosé: Another New York queen, Rosé is part of the girl group Stephanie’s Child with Season 12 contestant Jan.

Symone: Although currently based in Los Angeles, Symone is the first “Drag Race” contestant to originally hail from Arkansas.

Tamisha Iman: A seasoned queen who has competed in drag pageants since the late 1990s, Tamisha has her own drag dynasty, and makes all her garments from scratch.

Tina Burner: This New York queen won National Miss Comedy Queen in 2019.

Utica Queen: From Minneapolis, Utica Queen identifies as a “wacky, wavy inflatable arm-tube queen” — which, let’s face it, slays.

