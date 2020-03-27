Salt Lake City police arrested a man they said sexually assaulted a lesbian and told her he would "fix the gay."
Adam Quinn Atwood, 34, was arrested Wednesday on charges of object rape, forcible sodomy, kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault and forcible sexual abuse, according to jail records.
The case is being investigated as a hate crime, Det. Greg Wilking of the Salt Lake City Police Department told NBC News on Friday.
The woman, who told police she is gay, said she visited a friend in Salt Lake City on Sunday night and that at some point, the friend fell asleep. The woman said she continued talking with the friend's husband, whom she identified as Atwood, and that he "began touching and grabbing her," according to the police affidavit.
She said Atwood then sexually assaulted her, and when she said "no" and told him to stop, he allegedly asked "if she was sure she didn’t like it" and "if she was sure she was gay," the affidavit states.
When she tried to leave, the woman said Atwood grabbed her by the back of the neck, forced her back into the house and took her to the basement where he choked her and again sexually assaulted her, according to the affidavit.
The woman said she kept telling Atwood that she doesn’t like men in an attempt to get him to stop and that he "told her he was going to fix the gay," according to the affidavit.
After more physical and sexual abuse, the woman told police she was eventually able to escape.
"(She) stated she made it to her vehicle and as she locked the doors the suspect ran up to the car and yelled, 'You better not tell anyone,'" police wrote in the affidavit.
Officers noted in the affidavit that the woman had injuries that corroborated her story.
"The victim submitted to a sexual assault examination which documented several injuries that are consistent with the victim statements," the affidavit.
At the time of his arrest, Atwood stated: "I did not rape anyone," according to police.
Atwood is being held on $150,000 bond at Salt Lake County Jail, Wilking said Friday. It is unclear if he has an attorney.