Second wrongful death suit filed against Democratic donor Ed Buck

The family of a man who was found dead in the West Hollywood apartment of Ed Buck has filed a wrongful death suit against the disgraced Democratic donor, who has been accused of facilitating drug use in exchange for sexual encounters.
Buck pleaded not guilty in federal court in October on charges that he distributed methamphetamine that led to two men's overdoses. He also faces state charges of battery causing serious injury, administering methamphetamine and maintaining a drug house. Buck is currently in federal custody.
Timothy Dean, 55, was found dead of an accidental overdose of crystal methamphetamine in the apartment more than a year after Gemmel Moore also died of an overdose there in July 2017. Dean's sisters filed suit against Buck on Tuesday, claiming that he "forcibly and repeatedly injected Mr. Dean with crystal methamphetamine" without his consent.
The women allege that Buck has "a history of hosting sexual encounters at the property during which he facilitated the distribution, manufacturing or furnishing of illegal controlled substances to his guests, into whom Mr. Buck forcibly injected crystal methamphetamine," according to the lawsuit.
Civil suits against Buck have sought to remedy the injustices never addressed by the government, the sisters' attorney Hussain Turk said in a release Thursday.
"The civil lawsuits are important because they seek to hold Ed Buck specifically accountable for engaging in racially- and sexually-motivated hate violence against Black gay men," Turk said.
Moore's family also filed a lawsuit against Buck in 2019, alleging Buck had gotten Moore hooked on crystal meth by injecting him with the dangerous drug.
Seymour Amster, Buck’s former attorney, previously denied all allegations of wrongdoing against the donor. Buck has since retained the services of Christopher Darden, the famed former Los Angeles County prosecutor.
Darden did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.