See the sweet 'gender reveal' this mom threw for her trans teen

A mom in Akron, Ohio, threw a belated “gender reveal” party for her transgender son and the joyful pictures are going viral.

“We wanted to announce that we got it wrong 17 years ago when we told the world we were having a little girl, and named that child McKenzie,” Love Gwaltney wrote in a lengthy Facebook post on Saturday. “So, we’d like to introduce you to our SON: Grey.”

Grey Schoolcraft, who identifies as nonbinary but uses he/him pronouns, helped plan the event, which was captured by photographer Sarah McBride. For the balloons and cake, Schoolcraft requested nonbinary flag colors.

“The more we talked about it the more excited he got,” Gwaltney, 35, told TODAY Parents. However, the sensitive rising senior did have one concern.

“Grey hasn't been hiding, but he was super worried about telling older family members like my mother,” Gwaltney revealed. “I was like, it’s all going to be OK. You’ve got this.’”

Gwaltney was right.

“Family took it really well,” she said, noting that they are “going to do their best” to use the right pronouns.

Since sharing the photos online, Gwaltney, who is 19 weeks pregnant with her fourth child, has been inundated with messages. Many of them are heartbreaking, she said.

“I’ve gotten so many from people in the trans community about how they wish they had a parent that was as accepting and loving as me,” Gwaltney told TODAY Parents. “Apparently I’m doing it right because people are telling me, ‘You are the mom that everyone needs.’”

Though Gwaltney has received some hate mail — one person threatened to call Child Protective Services — the overall response has been overwhelmingly positive, with many commenters welcoming Schoolcraft to the world.

“This is beautiful — truly. As a school principal I have worked with kids whose families made their journeys so much more difficult. So wonderful for Grey to have such loving, supportive parents and family,” wrote one person.

Added another, “The joy on your son’s face is priceless! Way to go Grey on being true to yourself!"

This story was originally published on TODAY.com

