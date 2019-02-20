Feb. 20, 2019, 10:21 PM GMT By Associated Press

BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic's office announced Wednesday that her partner has given birth to a baby boy.

The delivery on Wednesday went well and both the mother, Milica Djurdjic, and the baby are "doing fine," a brief statement said.

Brnabic became Serbia's first ever female and gay prime minister in 2017, a surprise move in the Balkan country, where gay people often face harassment and attacks.

Brnabic and Djurdjic have attended public events together such as concerts or exhibition openings.

Serbia has not legalized gay marriages but reportedly could soon introduce same-sex partnership as part of changes aimed at bringing the country closer to European Union membership.

Brnabic, a U.S. and U.K.-educated business and marketing professional, is an ally of Serbia's populist President Aleksandar Vucic.

FOLLOW NBC OUT ON TWITTER, FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM