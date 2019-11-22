Showtime to develop series based on Jacob Tobia memoir 'Sissy'

The series would follow a nonbinary college grad who moves to New York City in search of queer utopia.
Image: LA Premiere Of Netflix's "Let It Snow" - Red Carpet
Jacob Tobia attends the premiere of Netflix's "Let It Snow" at Pacific Theatres at The Grove on Nov. 4, 2019 in Los Angeles.Amy Sussman / Getty Images
By Variety

Showtime is developing a half-hour dramedy based on Jacob Tobia's memoir, Variety has learned exclusively.

Tobia is a nonbinary LGBTQ rights activist, actor, producer and author. Their memoir, "Sissy: A Coming-of-Gender Story," was published earlier this year by Putnam Books at Penguin Random House.

"Sissy: A Coming-of-Gender Story" by Jacob Tobia.G.P. Putnam's Sons

The series, currently titled "Sissy," would follow Tobi Gibran, a nonbinary college grad and full-time gender weirdo from North Carolina. Tobi moves to New York City in search of queer utopia. Though they score a prestigious job at the UN, Tobi quickly learns that NYC is less "glittering trans paradise" and more "trash-filled hell with a side of street harassment."

Tobia will co-write and co-executive produce the project, with Michael Lannan set to co-write in addition to serving as executive producer and showrunner. "Sissy" will be produced by Showtime and Legendary Television Studios.

Tobia made their television acting debut this fall with their voice role in the Netflix animated series "She-Ra and The Princess of Power." They also previously worked on the Amazon series "Transparent" and have been profiled on shows like "True Life" and "The T Word." They also created and hosted the series "Queer 2.0" for NBC News. Among many other honors, Tobia was included on Variety's Inclusion Impact Report 2019.

They are repped by Paradigm, Folio Literary Management, and Peikoff Mahan.

Lannan previously co-created the HBO series "Looking," which was based on a short film that he wrote and directed. He is also currently developing an animated children's series with DreamWorks Animation.

He is repped by Mosaic and Gang Tyre.

Should "Sissy" go to series it would not be the first Showtime show to feature a main character who is non-binary. Non-binary actress Asia Kate Dillon joined the Showtime drama "Billions" in its second season as recurring character Taylor Mason, becoming a main cast member in the third.

Reuters contributed.