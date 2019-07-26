The U.S Women's National Team co-captain Megan Rapinoe is taking her message of equality and empowerment from the soccer field to the bookstore.
The soccer star, who led the United States to victory in this year's Women's World Cup, has landed a book deal with Penguin Press, the publisher announced Thursday.
Penguin said the untitled project will be published in fall 2020 and that it is a "perfect vehicle" for an "honest, thoughtful, unapologetic" take on everything from soccer to nationalism to gay rights. A division of Penguin Young Readers will also publish a Rapinoe book for middle school readers.
Rapinoe's activism dates back much earlier than this summer, when she became a household name across the country. In 2016, she took a knee to support former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick's protest of racial injustice. And as an out lesbian, she has used her platform to pave the way for others to embrace themselves. This year, the LGBTQ advocate became the first openly gay woman to pose for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue since the magazine's debut in 1964.
When it comes to issues such as equal pay and politics, Rapinoe has also been vocal in fighting for what she believes. The athlete, who once called herself a "walking protest," openly denounced President Donald Trump and said she would refuse to attend a White House celebration if invited. Trump tweeted in response that Rapinoe should “never disrespect our country, the White House or our flag.”
"I just feel it’s so much more than soccer at this point," Rapinoe told NBC News in an earlier interview. "We’ve mobilized the soccer fans and the sort of casual fan now, people are watching it because they think that we’re changing the world. And they’re inspired by us on the field to do what we’re doing off the field in their own lives."