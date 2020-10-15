Spirit Day 2020: Celebs, lawmakers, athletes send messages to LGBTQ youth

Shortly after Rutgers University student Tyler Clementi died by suicide in 2010, Canadian teen Brittany McMillan decided to do something about it: She created a Facebook event calling on people to wear purple — the “spirit” color of the rainbow pride flag — on the third Thursday of October to show that they stand against anti-LGBTQ bullying.

By the time the first Spirit Day took place Oct. 20, 2010, it was already a worldwide phenomenon.

“Since then, it has evolved into more than just wearing purple, but ‘going purple,’ which is really quite amazing,” McMillan told NBC News in 2016.

Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of GLAAD, the LGBTQ media advocacy organization, said Spirit Day is particularly important this year, considering the combination of the Covid-19 pandemic, the social uprising against racial injustice and the politically divisive environment.

“At a time when LGBTQ youth may be isolating in homes that are not affirming or might not have access to their usual support systems, this year’s Spirit Day is a chance for LGBTQ people and allies to send messages of acceptance and support to LGBTQ youth when they need it most,” Ellis said in a statement Thursday.

Despite increased awareness, bullying remains a stubbornly common experience for LGBTQ youth. According to the 2019 National School Climate Survey published by the LGBTQ youth advocacy group GLSEN, nearly 60 percent of LGBTQ students reported feeling unsafe at school because of their sexual orientation and more than a third said they felt unsafe due to their gender identity or expression.

As in past years, celebrities across the U.S. and beyond — from movie stars to sports teams — shared messages of hope and empowerment with LGBTQ youth on Thursday, Spirit Day 2020.

No one deserves to be bullied, please show your support for LGBTQ youth this #SpiritDay 💜 https://t.co/SoCyCMPy8B — samsmith (@samsmith) October 15, 2020

This #SpiritDay — and every day — we must stand up to hate and intolerance. It’s up to all of us to ensure every young person is affirmed and accepted just as they are — regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity or expression. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 15, 2020

We're going purple in solidarity with @glaad #SpiritDay! I encourage all of you to join us and take a stand against anti-LGBTQ bullying. Read more about how you can take the Spirit Day pledge and support LGBTQ youth here https://t.co/TeD4Udi1N4 💜🌈Celine xx...

📸Dee Amore Marti pic.twitter.com/F1iSncAEqj — Celine Dion (@celinedion) October 15, 2020

In honor of #SpiritDay I am proud to join @glaad and stand with #LGBTQ youth against bullying.



Remember: NY 💜 you no matter your sexual orientation or gender identity. We have your back. 🏳️‍🌈 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 15, 2020

Today is #SpiritDay when we join together to stand up against the bullying of #LGBTQ youth. Every Catholic and Christian should support this. Bullying and harassment of #LGBTQ kids can lead to despair and suicide. And remember: history's most famous victim of bullying was Jesus. pic.twitter.com/47CRqa2PEm — James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) October 15, 2020

I stand with LGBTQ young people on #SpiritDay, and on every day of the year. Go purple: https://t.co/T83AjG1fk3 pic.twitter.com/mwa03AKtXK — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 15, 2020

The New York Yankees are proud to stand against bullying and support LGBTQ+ youth. #SpiritDay



💜 https://t.co/fd0C6FD6fK pic.twitter.com/780dG5rgdB — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 15, 2020

Let's tell every young person that it's okay to be who you are.✊🏿#SpiritDay pic.twitter.com/qiwfZw6VCR — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) October 15, 2020

It’s #SpiritDay! Go purple now to take a stand against bullying and to support LGBTQ youth. 💜 https://t.co/mYV01k5xat pic.twitter.com/J1VCikJGHH — The Chicks (@thechicks) October 15, 2020

Today I’m joining the @nba, @wnba & @glaad in speaking out against the bullying of lgbtq youth. Pledging to “go purple" on #SpiritDay is a way for everyone to visibly show solidarity with LGBTQ youth! pic.twitter.com/dzz0FKU0gg — Jason Collins (@jasoncollins98) October 15, 2020

The Pistons support LGBTQ+ youth and take a stand against bullying.



Join us, the @NBA and @glaad by taking the #SpiritDay Pledge: https://t.co/gCa4pqqjnR pic.twitter.com/iexgW7Kfnd — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) October 15, 2020

MLB proudly stands with LGBTQ youth and against bullying in all its forms.



When we stand together, love always wins. #SpiritDay pic.twitter.com/izvaNgsNLq — MLB (@MLB) October 15, 2020

