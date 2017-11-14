The GOP-led legislatures in Arkansas and Tennessee have gone a step further — enacting laws barring municipalities from passing their own LGBTQ-inclusive ordinances. In Arkansas, the attorney general is asking the state Supreme Court to prevent the city of Fayetteville from enforcing an ordinance of that nature that it passed in 2015.

Attorney Matt Sharp, senior counsel with the conservative Alliance Defending Freedom, said laws like those in Arkansas and Tennessee are designed to spare businesses from having to comply with a patchwork of different anti-bias laws from one city to another.

Allen Whitt, president of the conservative Family Policy Council of West Virginia, predicted that legislators in his state would propose laws next year that would emulate Arkansas and Tennessee and strike down the local LGBTQ-friendly ordinances.

Whitt was on hand when Morgantown passed its anti-bias ordinance, and spoke against it.

These ordinances "should be rejected by every city and state because they discriminate against diversity of thought," Whitt said later in an email. "They are examples of political bullying and liberal city council thuggery at its worst."

LGBTQ advocacy groups point out what they see as hypocrisy by conservative Republicans on the issue.

"It's ironic that the party of small government wants to interfere with cities which want to provide common sense protections for all their citizens," said Sarah Warbelow, legal director for the Human Rights Campaign, a national LGBT-rights group.

When De Pere's health board discussed the ordinance in October, supporters in the audience included Annette and John Grunseth from the neighboring town of Allouez, whose adult daughter is transgender.

"Are you concerned about somebody attacking you because of your gender identity?" John Grunseth asked the board. "I bet most of us don't even think about that, but this is constantly on our daughter's mind."

Wisconsin is one of two states, along with New Hampshire, that extend nondiscrimination protections to gays and lesbians, but not to transgender people. A transgender-inclusive statewide bill is backed by Wisconsin Democrats but has dim prospects due to opposition from majority Republicans.

