Supreme Court allows Mississippi anti-LGBT law to stand

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to take up a legal battle over a Mississippi law that allows state employees and private businesses to deny services to LGBT people based on religious objections.

Signed into law in 2016 in response to the Supreme Court's gay marriage ruling, it allows county clerks to avoid issuing marriage licenses to gay and lesbian couples and protects businesses from lawsuits if they refuse to serve LGBT customers.

The law was immediately challenged. But lower courts, without ruling on the merits of the law, said those suing could not show that they would be harmed by it.

A new round of challenges is expected from residents who have been denied service, and the issue could come back to the Supreme Court's doorstep.