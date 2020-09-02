In an industry where transgender representation is still rare (though increasing), the new video game "Tell Me Why" stands out.

The three-part narrative adventure by Dontnod Entertainment, the studio behind "Life Is Strange," features Tyler Ronan, a transgender man who reunites with his twin sister in their fictional Alaska hometown following their mother's mysterious death. According to the studio, "Tell Me Why" includes the "first playable transgender video game hero from a major studio and publisher."

The game's first chapter was released on Aug. 27, and the remaining two are set to debut on Sept. 3 and Sept. 10. All three chapters will be available on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox One, Windows PC and Steam.

While the game does not center on Tyler’s gender identity, the gameplay does not shy away from it either. The game creators acknowledge there are instances where he faces "ignorant comments and microaggressions," and after a decade of being away from his hometown, some neighbors do react offensively after seeing him post-transition for the first time.

On the "Tell My Why" site's FAQ page, the team behind the game said trans, nonbinary and gender-nonconforming staff from both Dontnod and Xbox made "countless key creative contributions" to the game, including to "character design, narrative and dialogue." The team also said it worked closely with GLAAD, a national LGBTQ media advocacy organization, in creating "Tell My Why," and the transgender actor who voiced Tyler, "made significant contributions" to the final product as well.

The character Tyler, right, in "Tell Me Why." Dontnod Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios

Game director Florent Guillaume said authentic representation was crucial, in part, because video games have the ability “to put you in the shoes of characters that you don't necessarily relate to."

"I think that's really powerful, because you may not be an astronaut or a firefighter or anything, but you can still, in a game, be that character, connect to that character, and I think that's really important because it creates empathy," he said in a video shared on Xbox's YouTube account.

In that same video, Nick Adams, GLAAD's director of transgender representation and a consultant for "Tell Me Why," said authentic media portrayals of trans characters can be a powerful tool for acceptance and understanding.

“When we see real characters in film, TV, games that are made with care that just show trans people as we actually are, and not the stereotypes of the past," he said. "Everyone who plays the game will have the opportunity to be a trans person, even in this tiny, little, small way, even in the context of a game."

August Aiden Black, the actor who voiced Tyler, said his character is "so much more than just a trans character."

“His transness brings value to the story," Black said in a takeover of GLAAD's Instagram account earlier this week.

