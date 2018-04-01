Texas sees historic number of LGBTQ candidates running for office

Gina Ortiz Jones, a former army veteran and the Democratic nominee for Texas’ 23rd Congressional District, is gunning for office — and the history books. If elected, Jones will be the first Iraq veteran, the first Filipina-American and the first lesbian to represent Texas in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Jones, who served as an intelligence officer under the defunct military policy “don’t ask, don’t tell,” says her perspective provides an uncommon vantage point.

Gina Ortiz Jones Ana Isabel Photography

“Given my own experiences in national security, I don’t just think of China, Russia, Iraq, Afghanistan, I have to think about the pipeline of talent into national security,” Jones told NBC News. “I’m very much thinking about how to ensure everyone in this country, if they are able and willing to serve, has the opportunity to do that.”

The congressional hopeful was raised by her single mother, who migrated to the U.S. in search of a better life in San Antonio, Texas. After graduating high school, Jones attended Boston University through an Air Force ROTC scholarship, which required her to sign a form agreeing not to express her homosexuality.

Jones is one of a record-breaking number of LGBTQ-identifying Texans seeking office this election cycle, according to OutSmart, a Houston-area LGBTQ magazine. Earlier this year, OutSmart estimated there were at least 52 LGBTQ political hopefuls in the state — roughly three times more than in any previous cycle.

“The most vulnerable, the people who have the most to lose, you can’t be surprise when they are raising their hand and saying ‘Actually, I’ve got something to say about that. I’m going to run,’” Jones said.